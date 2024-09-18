Agartala GRP Seizes 44 kg of Cannabis Worth Rs 2.52 Lakhs at Railway Station

Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) seized 44 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.52 lakhs at Agartala Railway Station, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted a search near the 13th rail track on the Agartala to Jirania route, where the narcotics were recovered from bushes alongside the tracks.

According to the police, the confiscated cannabis carries an estimated market value of around Rs 2.52 lakhs. The Agartala GRP station has initiated an investigation to identify those involved in the illegal consignment. Further action will follow based on the investigation's findings.

On Monday, authorities arrested three individuals after seizing 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets and 537 grams of heroin—worth Rs 42 crore—from a vehicle in Assam's Karimganj district. Superintendent Partha Protim Das stated that the accused had intended to distribute the narcotics nationwide through Guwahati. The suspects were identified as Hanif Uddin and Jabrul Hussain, of Ratabari and Patharkandi police station areas, respectively. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)