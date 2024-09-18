Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Highlights Importance of Sanatan Dharma and Social Harmony

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat asserts that crises cannot destroy India due to its Sanatan Dharma. Speaking at Balnath Ashram, he emphasized uplifting vulnerable society members, eradicating untouchability, and fostering social harmony. Bhagwat called for strengthening the nation through collective effort and embracing Hinduism as a universal human religion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:04 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat declared that crises do not possess the power to destroy India, attributing this resilience to Sanatan Dharma. 'India is not just a piece of land; India is Sanatan, and India possesses Sanatan Dharma,' Bhagwat emphasized during his visit to Balnath Ashram on Tuesday.

Participating in the Mahamrityunjay Mahayagya at the ashram, Bhagwat stressed the importance of uplifting the vulnerable sections of society. 'We must strive to progress our underprivileged brothers. Let us uplift them by sharing our resources,' he urged.

Bhagwat received blessings from Guru Peeth Mahant Bastinath, the ashram's Chief seer, who expressed gratitude for Bhagwat's presence at the Mahayagya. Bastinath highlighted that the Yagya tradition aims to advance Sanatan culture, with all Hindu society partaking without discrimination or untouchability.

Earlier in the day, Bhagwat addressed an RSS gathering at the Indira Gandhi Sports Ground in Alwar, calling for the complete eradication of untouchability. He stated, 'This mindset must be transformed to eliminate untouchability. Social harmony is essential for this transformation.'

He urged volunteers to embody five key values: social harmony, environmental conservation, family awareness, a sense of self, and civic discipline. By incorporating these values, society will follow. Bhagwat also noted that next year marks the RSS's 100th anniversary and stressed the importance of understanding the principles behind their work.

Bhagwat emphasized the need to strengthen the nation: 'Our nation must be made strong. We call this a Hindu nation because the Hindu society is responsible for it. The society's successes and failures reflect on it as the nation's steward.'

The RSS chief concluded by stating that national prosperity and power require hard work and collective effort. He explained that what is often referred to as Hinduism is a universal human religion focused on the welfare of all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

