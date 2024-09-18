Left Menu

Multiple Drowning Incidents Mar Ganesh Visarjan Celebrations in India

Several tragic drowning incidents occurred during Ganesh Visarjan festivities across India, claiming multiple lives. From Yamuna and Sutlej rivers to the Meshwo River in Gujarat, authorities are tirelessly working to recover bodies and search for missing individuals. Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences over the tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:06 IST
Multiple Drowning Incidents Mar Ganesh Visarjan Celebrations in India
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men, Tashu, 20, and Vishal, 24, drowned in the Yamuna River on Tuesday evening during Ganesh Visarjan. As of Wednesday morning, their bodies remained unlocated despite extensive searches by police and divers throughout the night and into the morning. Authorities are continuing efforts to find the missing men.

On Saturday, Harsh Mehra from Ludhiana's Kila Mohalla also drowned in the Sutlej River while immersing a Ganesh idol. Ladhowal police station in-charge, Harpreet Singh, stated, 'A young man was swept away by a strong current during Ganpati immersion on Friday evening. His body was later recovered with the help of divers.' Singh urged people to exercise caution during such activities.

In another incident, eight people drowned while bathing in the Meshwo River in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Friday. Deputy SP Gandhinagar DT Gohil reported, 'Nine youths were at the Meshwo River dam for a Ganesh idol immersion. One began to drown, and others attempted a rescue. Eight bodies have been recovered.' NDRF and SDRF teams continue to search for any remaining missing individuals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the Gandhinagar tragedy on X, stating, 'Deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life in the drowning incident in Dehgam taluka of Gujarat. My condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Growing Burden of NCDs: Challenges for Human Capital and Economic Stability

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024