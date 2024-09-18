Multiple Drowning Incidents Mar Ganesh Visarjan Celebrations in India

Two men, Tashu, 20, and Vishal, 24, drowned in the Yamuna River on Tuesday evening during Ganesh Visarjan. As of Wednesday morning, their bodies remained unlocated despite extensive searches by police and divers throughout the night and into the morning. Authorities are continuing efforts to find the missing men.

On Saturday, Harsh Mehra from Ludhiana's Kila Mohalla also drowned in the Sutlej River while immersing a Ganesh idol. Ladhowal police station in-charge, Harpreet Singh, stated, 'A young man was swept away by a strong current during Ganpati immersion on Friday evening. His body was later recovered with the help of divers.' Singh urged people to exercise caution during such activities.

In another incident, eight people drowned while bathing in the Meshwo River in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Friday. Deputy SP Gandhinagar DT Gohil reported, 'Nine youths were at the Meshwo River dam for a Ganesh idol immersion. One began to drown, and others attempted a rescue. Eight bodies have been recovered.' NDRF and SDRF teams continue to search for any remaining missing individuals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the Gandhinagar tragedy on X, stating, 'Deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life in the drowning incident in Dehgam taluka of Gujarat. My condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy.'

(With inputs from agencies.)