Kremlin Denies Radiation Alerts Near Arctic Border After Norway's Detection

Russian authorities have denied reports of elevated radiation levels in the atmosphere near its Arctic border, following Norway's detection of low levels of radioactive Caesium (Cs-137). Norway's Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority reported these findings, but emphasized the levels do not pose a risk to humans or the environment.

Russian authorities have firmly denied any reports of elevated radiation levels near the Arctic border, conflicting with findings from Norwegian officials.

The Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority disclosed on Tuesday that low levels of radioactive Caesium (Cs-137) had been detected at Svanhovd and Viksjoefjell.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that no alerts about high levels of such isotopes have been issued by Russian services.

