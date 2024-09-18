Left Menu

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Eyes IPO to Fuel Growth

Quality Power Electrical Equipments has submitted initial papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds through an IPO. The funds will support acquisitions, capital expenditures, and other strategic initiatives. The IPO includes a fresh issue worth Rs 225 crore and an offer for sale by promoter Chitra Pandyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:31 IST
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Eyes IPO to Fuel Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Quality Power Electrical Equipments, a leading provider of energy transmission equipment and power technologies, has filed initial documents with India's capital market regulator Sebi to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 225 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.2 crore equity shares, as detailed in the draft red herring prospectus. Promoter Chitra Pandyan will sell her shares in the OFS.

The raised funds will be directed towards acquiring Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Pvt Ltd, meeting capital expenditure needs for machinery purchases, and financing future growth opportunities and general corporate expenses.

Quality Power specialises in high-voltage electrical equipment and solutions essential for energy transition processes. The company, one of the few global manufacturers of critical high-voltage systems, reported a revenue of Rs 300 crore and a profit of Rs 55.5 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd will manage the IPO, and the shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024