Congress' K C Venugopal thanks CM Stalin for denouncing controversial remarks on Rahul Gandhi

General Secretary in-charge of Organisation, KC Venugopal thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday for denouncing the controversial comments made on Rahul Gandhi. Replying to a post on X by CM Stalin, the Congress General Secretary thanked the Chief Minister for denouncing the "disgusting attacks" on Rahul Gandhi and the "horrible" politics of BJP.

"Thank you, Thiru. Stalin, for standing up and denouncing the disgusting attacks on Rahul ji and the horrible politics being done by the BJP," the post read. In a post on X, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that he was shocked by reading media reports of a BJP leader suggesting that LoP Rahul Gandhi might face the same fate as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"Deeply shocked by media reports of a BJP leader's threat that @RahulGandhi 'will meet the same fate as his grandmother,' and a Shinde Sena MLA's bounty for cutting his tongue, along with other intimidating threats," the post read.

The CM further praised Rahul Gandhi and urged the Union government to ensure protection for the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. "My brother Rahul Gandhi's charisma and growing public support have clearly unsettled many, leading to such vile acts of intimidation. The Union government must act swiftly to ensure protection for the Leader of the Opposition and reaffirm that intimidation and violence have no place in our democracy," the CM added.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Sddaramiah also highlighted the comments made by the BJP leader while addressing a press conference. "Minister of State Ravneet Bittu referred to Rahul Gandhi as a terrorist. This is essentially inciting BJP workers. On the 16th of this month, BJP ally and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad offered Rs 11 lakh to anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi's tongue. This is also a direct threat to his life," CM Siddaramaiah said.

He further said that BJP is struggling to accept the growing popularity of Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi is not concerned about such false allegations and threats. The BJP is struggling to accept his popularity. He comes from a patriotic family--his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, was assassinated, and his father also died in a bomb blast," he added.

Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, had previously called Rahul Gandhi the "number one terrorist of the country" during a public statement on September 15. Earlier today, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken filed a complaint at a police station in the national capital against BJP leaders over the threats to Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

