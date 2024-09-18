Odisha CM Reviews Flood Situation Amid Red Alert in Balasore District

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the flood situation in Balasore district alongside senior State and district officials on Wednesday. The CM assured that all necessary steps are being taken for swift relief and rescue operations in the affected regions.

The Chief Minister's Office announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the state government is fully prepared and taking all measures to manage the rising waters of the Subarnarekha river. The Water Resources department has been instructed to create a roadmap for permanent flood remediation. On Wednesday, CM Majhi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas.

Previously, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rain in parts of Odisha, effective from September 15. IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty stated on Saturday that the depression over Bangladesh has intensified and is likely to cause heavy rainfall over the next two days in parts of North and South Odisha, including Balasore. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the sea until September 16.

Mohanty further specified that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul, and Dhenkanal districts. Other affected areas include Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sambalpur, and more. The rainfall activity, however, is expected to decrease significantly starting September 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)