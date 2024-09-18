Left Menu

Odisha CM Reviews Flood Situation Amid Red Alert in Balasore District

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the flood situation in Balasore, assuring swift relief efforts. IMD issued a red alert for heavy rainfall. A roadmap for permanent flood remediation is underway, with aerial surveys conducted. Rainfall expected to decrease from September 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:17 IST
Odisha CM Reviews Flood Situation Amid Red Alert in Balasore District
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the flood situation in Balasore district alongside senior State and district officials on Wednesday. The CM assured that all necessary steps are being taken for swift relief and rescue operations in the affected regions.

The Chief Minister's Office announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the state government is fully prepared and taking all measures to manage the rising waters of the Subarnarekha river. The Water Resources department has been instructed to create a roadmap for permanent flood remediation. On Wednesday, CM Majhi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas.

Previously, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rain in parts of Odisha, effective from September 15. IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty stated on Saturday that the depression over Bangladesh has intensified and is likely to cause heavy rainfall over the next two days in parts of North and South Odisha, including Balasore. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the sea until September 16.

Mohanty further specified that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul, and Dhenkanal districts. Other affected areas include Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sambalpur, and more. The rainfall activity, however, is expected to decrease significantly starting September 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024