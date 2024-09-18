Haryana Assembly Elections: Over 2 Crore Voters Gear Up for October 5

In the lead-up to the Haryana Assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner Pankaj Agrawal revealed that over 2 crore voters are anticipated to cast their ballots on October 5. The state has set up 20,629 polling booths to accommodate the electorate. Agrawal noted that the final publication of the voter list was completed on August 27, in line with Election Commission guidelines. The list was finalized on September 12, confirming that 2,03,54,350 voters will participate in the upcoming election.

Detailed voter demographics show 1,60,75,957 male voters, 95,77,926 female voters, and 467 transgender voters. Additionally, there are 2,31,093 senior citizens, including 8,821 centenarians, and 5,24,514 young voters aged 18-19. Voters with disabilities number 1,49,142, and 1,09,217 service voters from the forces are also included. The state will facilitate voting with 150 model polling stations, 125 booths manned by women, and 116 youth-oriented booths.

Furthermore, 92 polling booths will be managed by the PWD section. To ensure security, Haryana Police requested 225 companies of paramilitary forces, a request approved by the Election Commission. Seventy companies arrived on August 25 and were deployed for confidence-building measures, while the remaining 155 companies are set to arrive on September 25.

Voting for the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly will take place as scheduled on October 5. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)