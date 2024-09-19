Upstream Bio, Inc. Announces IPO Filing

Upstream Bio, Inc. has officially filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), as per their recent SEC filing.

The biotechnology firm plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol 'UPB'.

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, Piper Sandler, and William Blair are slated to act as underwriters for the IPO, according to the filing.

