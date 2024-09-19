Left Menu

Kentucky Highway Shooting Suspect Found Dead, Authorities Report

Authorities announced on Wednesday that they have likely discovered the body of the suspect involved in the Sept. 7 shooting incident on a Kentucky highway, where five people were shot.

The identification process is underway, but preliminary evidence suggests a high probability that the body is of the suspect.

This finding may bring a sense of closure to the investigation that has gripped the local community.

