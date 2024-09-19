Kentucky Highway Shooting Suspect Found Dead, Authorities Report
Authorities announced on Wednesday that they have likely discovered the body of the suspect involved in the Sept. 7 shooting incident on a Kentucky highway, where five people were shot.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2024 06:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 06:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
Authorities announced on Wednesday their likely discovery of the suspect's body involved in the Sept. 7 shooting incident, where five individuals were shot on a Kentucky highway.
The identification process is underway, but preliminary evidence suggests a high probability that the body is of the suspect.
This finding may bring a sense of closure to the investigation that has gripped the local community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kentucky
- highway
- shooting
- suspect
- body
- authorities
- Sept. 7
- investigation
- closure
- community
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Ticket Checkers Demand Body Cameras for Protection
Delhi HC says no infirmity in jail authorities' decision to deny visitation right to AAP MP Sandeep Pathak to meet CM Kejriwal in prison.
Prayagraj Authorities Seal Madarsa Amidst Counterfeit Currency Scandal
Government to Launch INDIAsize for Indian Body Types
Female Advocate's Mutilated Body Found in Uttar Pradesh Canal