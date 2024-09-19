Junior Doctors Continue Protest After Failed Negotiations with Bengal Officials

West Bengal's junior doctors remain firm in their protest after government officials refused to concede to all their demands. The decision came after a meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant in Nabanna on Wednesday evening.

Following the meeting, a junior doctor expressed frustration, stating, "During the meeting, the Chief Secretary agreed to our demands, but later they were dismissed. We were asked to send emails instead. What is the point of emails after a meeting? Our demands were not addressed, and we haven't received any written confirmation."

Doctor Shaintini echoed these sentiments, saying, "We were hopeful when we went in. For 41 days, we've been demanding basic human rights and better patient care. We were told to email our needs, and they'd respond later. Now, we feel hopeless and must continue our protest until all demands are met."

The ongoing protest followed the junior doctors' request for a meeting with the government, which was partially successful on Tuesday when some demands were met. However, the suspension of Tala Police Station's officer-in-charge, Abhijit Mondal, by Kolkata Police on Wednesday failed to satisfy the protesting doctors fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)