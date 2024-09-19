Odisha Greenlights 12 Major Industrial Projects with Rs 39,271.50 Cr Investment

The Odisha government has given the green signal to 12 significant industrial projects, amounting to a combined investment of Rs 39,271.50 crore. This decision came during the 36th High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. According to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), these projects are poised to create employment opportunities for 17,098 individuals across multiple sectors.

Chief Minister Majhi has outlined an ambitious target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in industrial investments over the next five years. Remarkably, within the first 100 days of the new government's term, 90% of the annual target has already been achieved, translating to investments worth Rs 44,682.92 crore and the generation of 36,462 jobs. Today's approvals, along with those from the State Level Single Window Authority meeting in July, contribute significantly to these figures.

The approved projects span a variety of industries, including ESDM, steel, metal downstream, chemical, cement, green ammonia, and rubber/plastics. Locations for these projects include Khurdha, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Balasore, and Keonjhar. These ventures are expected to bolster Odisha's manufacturing capabilities and economic development. Majhi emphasized the government's commitment to industrial growth, aiming to make Odisha a premier investment destination in India with over Rs 39,000 crore in investments and more than 17,000 job opportunities forecasted.

Three key proposals from the ESDM sector were approved, reflecting the state's emphasis on new-age industries. Projects include a Silicon Carbide Device manufacturing unit by Silectric Semiconductor, a glass substrates manufacturing plant by Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions, and a PCB manufacturing unit by Kaynes Circuits. All located in Khurdha, these projects collectively represent an investment of Rs 6,355.50 crore and the potential to employ 2,320 people.

In the chemical sector, Laxmi Organic Industries and Epigral Limited are set to establish synthetic organic chemical units in Jagatsinghpur, with a combined investment of Rs 5,355.00 crore, generating 1,900 jobs. Meanwhile, the metal downstream sector will see substantial investments with Electrosteel Castings, Jindal (India), and Bhushan Power and Steel initiating projects worth Rs 12,191.00 crore, estimated to create 5,570 jobs.

The steel industry gains momentum with Shyam Steel Manufacturing's integrated steel plant in Keonjhar, worth Rs 2,510.00 crore and expected to create 3,640 jobs. Ambuja Concrete North's cement grinding unit in Cuttack represents an investment of Rs 1,400.00 crore and will employ 410 people. Torrent Green Hydrogen's green ammonia project in Ganjam will see an investment of Rs 10,260.00 crore, providing 1,558 jobs.

Dalmia Bharat Refractories' rubber/plastics manufacturing unit in Balasore will invest Rs 1,200.00 crore, potentially creating 1,700 jobs. The state government continues to advocate for industrial growth, inviting business leaders to invest further in Odisha. These initiatives are projected to significantly enhance Odisha's economic stature, cementing its reputation as a prime industrial hub in Eastern India. (ANI)

