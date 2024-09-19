Left Menu

Heavy Rains Submerge Tulsi Ghat and Flood Northern Uttar Pradesh

Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh have caused the Ganga River to rise, submerging Tulsi Ghat in Varanasi and flooding parts of Moradabad, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya. Increased water levels have led to disruptions in boat operations and the evacuation of local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:59 IST
Visual of Tulsi Ghat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh have led to a significant rise in the water level of the Ganga River, submerging the Tulsi Ghats in Varanasi. According to Acharya Sushil Chaubey, the flooding has caused many issues, although multiple dams have prevented more significant water flow into the city.

Acharya Rahul Pandey, another priest, informed ANI that rising water levels have severely impacted residents living along the banks of Tulsi Ghat and halted boat operations. Several temples along the ghat were also reported to be underwater.

Earlier this week, the Moradabad railway station underpass became completely submerged due to continuous rains, affecting nearby villages such as Bhagatpur, Bhojpur, and Munda Pandey. Waterlogging forced commuters to face significant disruptions. In Prayagraj, several lower-area settlements like Baghada, Salori, and Rajapur had to be evacuated, while Ayodhya saw the Saryu River's water level cross the danger mark, worsening the situation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

