Congress MP Alleges BJP Plagiarized Their Manifesto for Haryana Elections

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda claimed BJP copied their manifesto, citing unfulfilled promises. BJP's new manifesto includes jobs for Agniveers, increased healthcare funds, and financial aid for women. Union Minister JP Nadda emphasized their commitment to these promises during the launch in Rohtak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:34 IST
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the BJP of copying the Congress manifesto after the BJP unveiled their manifesto for the Haryana assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Hooda noted that people still reference their unfulfilled 2014 promises, including Rs 15 lakh in individual bank accounts, doubling farmers' income, and reducing diesel and petrol prices. 'No one believes their manifestos. They have copied the Congress manifesto which said that the LPG cylinder would be given for Rs 500. Similarly, they said that they would give women Rs 2100, which means that they have accepted the inflation,' he stated.

Furthermore, Hooda claimed the BJP's manifesto marks a moral victory for the Congress. 'This manifesto of BJP is just another moral victory for Congress. Congress sticks to its manifesto and says what it does,' he asserted.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, along with Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, launched the manifesto in Rohtak, Haryana. The Bhartiya Janata Party promised job guarantees for Agniveers and Rs 2,100 monthly financial assistance under the 'Lado Laxmi Yojana.' To spur employment, the party announced plans for ten industrial cities, modeled after IMT Kharkhoda, aimed at providing jobs to over 50,000 local youths.

In healthcare, the BJP pledged to double the annual amount provided under Chirayu Ayushman from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, they promised college-going female students scooters under the Awal Balika Yojana and LPG cylinders for Rs 500 under the Har Ghar Grahini Yojana. During the event, JP Nadda highlighted these key promises, stating, 'All women will receive Rs 2,100 per month under Lado Laxmi Yojana. Under Chirayu Ayushman, the annual Rs 5 lakh will be increased to Rs 10 lakh. MSP on 24 crops will continue, and 2 lakh government jobs will be provided to youths.'

Nadda added that LPG cylinders would be available for Rs 500 to Antyodaya BPL families and reaffirmed the government's job guarantees for Agniveers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

