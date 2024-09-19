Union Ministers Highlight Massive Potential in Food Processing Sector at World Food India 2024

Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Pralhad Joshi underscored the significant potential of the food processing sector in enhancing farmers' income and creating employment opportunities at the World Food India 2024 event on Thursday.

Inaugurating the third edition of the event, Paswan asserted that the government is actively working to address challenges in this sector, such as misleading advertisements and tax rates, while ensuring ease of business. He highlighted India's unique position to leverage its agricultural abundance into economic opportunities.

Pralhad Joshi echoed Paswan's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of branding, packaging, and quality assurance in positioning India as a global food basket. He encouraged the younger generation to embrace entrepreneurship in the food processing industry. The event aimed to foster innovation, technology, and sustainability with over 40 knowledge sessions and discussions led by more than 100 global agri-food CXOs.

(With inputs from agencies.)