Flood Threat Looms in Kanpur as Ganga River Surges Amid Continuous Rainfall

Continuous rainfall in the mountains and active monsoon showers in the plains have caused water levels to surge in the Ganga River, posing a threat to several ghats in Kanpur city. The rising waters have submerged ghats and disrupted daily life, with Sarsaiya Ghat, Golaghat, and Bhairav Ghat among the most affected. Persistent downpours have led to a significant increase in the river's water level, triggering concerns among local authorities and residents. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to take necessary measures to mitigate potential flooding.

The swollen river has begun to encroach upon the ghats, affecting daily life and activities along the riverbank. Residents and devotees who frequent these ghats are advised to exercise caution and stay updated with information from local authorities. In light of the increased water levels, priests present on the last day of Ganesh Visarjan have urged people to take precautions while at the Ghats.

According to local priests, the rising water level has also led to a decrease in the number of devotees visiting the area. Earlier today, the water level of the Ganga River rose in Varanasi, submerging Tulsi Ghat. Acharya Sushil Chaubey told ANI that the increased water level has submerged the stairs of Tulsi Ghat. Although flooding has caused significant issues, several dams have helped prevent water from flowing into the city. Acharya Rahul Pandey, another priest, noted that the rising water has severely affected the residents along Tulsi Ghat and disrupted boat operations.

The continuous rains have also led to flooding in other areas. Earlier this week, heavy rains caused the Moradabad railway station underpass to become completely submerged, disrupting railway and road traffic. Similarly, low-lying areas in Prayagraj, including Baghada, Salori, and Rajapur, have been heavily affected, forcing evacuations. Additionally, in Ayodhya, the Saryu River's water level has crossed the danger mark, exacerbating the situation in the hilly regions.

