Unmasking the Maritime Cyber Intrigue

France's counterespionage agency investigates a suspected cyberattack on a passenger ferry, possibly linked to Russia. A Latvian crew member faces charges of acting for a foreign power. Italian intelligence warned French authorities about the cyber threat potentially using RAT software to control the ferry's systems.

  • France

The French counterespionage agency is delving into a suspected cyberattack plot targeting a passenger ferry, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Authorities are scrutinizing a Latvian crew member accused of acting for a foreign power, with suggestions that Russia may be involved in yet another instance of foreign interference.

According to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, such interferences are 'very often' linked to the same country. This follows allegations by France and Ukraine's European allies that Russia is implementing hybrid warfare against them through tactics difficult to trace back to Moscow, including cyberattacks and disinformation.

Intelligence from Italy prompted France's General Directorate of Internal Security to investigate software reportedly used by cybercriminals which may have compromised systems aboard a ferry docked in Sète. The RAT software in question could allow perpetrators remote control of the ferry's computers, posing a serious threat. While some suspects have been released, investigations continue as the ferry resumes operation after security checks.

