MobiKwik Welcomes Navdeep Singh Suri as New Chairperson of the Board

Fintech company One MobiKwik Systems appoints Navdeep Singh Suri as its new Chairperson. With a rich background in diplomacy, Suri has served as ambassador to several countries. He takes over from Co-Founder Upasana Taku, highlighting a significant leadership change in the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:51 IST
  • India

Fintech pioneer One MobiKwik Systems has made a strategic leadership appointment, naming Navdeep Singh Suri as the new Chairperson of its Board. This decision was announced on Wednesday.

Suri brings a wealth of experience, having served in distinguished roles within the Indian Foreign Service and the Ministry of External Affairs. His previous diplomatic positions include Ambassador to Egypt and the UAE, High Commissioner to Australia, and Consul General in Johannesburg. This extensive international experience is expected to enrich MobiKwik's strategic direction.

His appointment follows the tenure of Upasana Taku, who served as the Executive Director, CFO, Co-Founder, and Chairperson. Taku's departure marks a notable transition in the company's leadership structure as MobiKwik continues to expand its influence in the fintech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

