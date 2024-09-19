Left Menu

PM Modi Accuses Congress-National Conference of Aligning with Pakistan's Interests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress-National Conference partnership, implying their manifesto aligns with Pakistan's agenda. Speaking at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi warned that the alliance could lead to increased terrorism and bloodshed in the region. Pakistan's Defence Minister had earlier expressed support for the alliance.

Updated: 19-09-2024 17:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp critique of the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, accusing them of appeasing Pakistan. Speaking at a rally in Katra, Modi suggested that Pakistan is cheering for the Congress-NC partnership, describing it as 'Balle Balle' moment for the neighboring country.

The Prime Minister's comments were in response to Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's interview, where Asif stated that Pakistan and the Congress-NC alliance were united in their stance on restoring Article 370. Modi warned voters in Reasi that supporting the Congress-NC could lead to a surge in terrorism and bloodshed in the region.

Modi asserted that the Congress-NC's manifesto aligns with Pakistan's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir, vowing that his administration would never allow the reinstatement of Article 370. He emphasized that any vote for Congress is a vote for chaos and conflict. Earlier, Asif had confirmed on Geo News that Pakistan shares the Congress-NC's objective to restore Jammu and Kashmir's special status, claiming it as a key election issue.

