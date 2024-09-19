Bank of England Holds Steady on Interest Rates Amid Inflation Concerns

The Bank of England held its main interest rate at 5% on Thursday, despite a major cut from the US Federal Reserve - its first reduction since the pandemic began over four years ago.

The decision was anticipated, given the ongoing inflation concerns within the bank's monetary policy committee. Inflation in the UK steadied at 2.2% in August, above the bank's target. One panel member voted for a rate cut, while the remaining eight opted for stability.

Governor Andrew Bailey stated that if the economy continues its current trajectory, gradual rate reductions could follow. However, cautiousness is necessary to ensure inflation remains controlled. The bank is expected to cut rates again in November, considering the upcoming government budget.

