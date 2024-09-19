Putin Announces Tenfold Increase in Russian Drone Production Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that the country plans to ramp up drone production to nearly 1.4 million units in 2023, a tenfold increase aimed at securing victory for its armed forces in Ukraine.

"In total, about 140,000 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were delivered to the armed forces in 2023," Putin stated, emphasizing the significant planned surge in production.

Since the onset of the conflict in February 2022, Russia and Ukraine have utilized a mix of artillery and drone strikes along the contested frontlines. Both nations have increased their drone production and imports to meet the demands of modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)