Power Grid Corporation Secures Major Transmission Project in Gujarat

Power Grid Corporation of India has won a competitive bid for a significant transmission project in Gujarat. The project involves setting up an inter-state transmission system to evacuate power from a renewable energy zone in the Khavda area. Power Grid received the Letter of Intent on September 19, 2024.

Updated: 19-09-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:34 IST
Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared the successful bidder for a crucial transmission project in Gujarat. The company emerged as the preferred bidder through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, as announced in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The project involves establishing an inter-state transmission system to evacuate power from a prospective renewable energy zone situated in the Khavda area of Gujarat. This initiative falls under Phase-IV, targeting a capacity of 7GW, and will be executed on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis.

Power Grid Corporation received the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the project on September 19, 2024. The project encompasses the establishment of a new sub-station along with associated bay extension works.

(With inputs from agencies.)

