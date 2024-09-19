Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Four Villages Bag 'Best Tourism Village' Award

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister announced that four villages have won the 'Best Tourism Village' award by India's Ministry of Tourism, emphasizing the state's drive to enhance rural tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:40 IST
Uttarakhand's Four Villages Bag 'Best Tourism Village' Award
Jakhol, Harshil, Seemant Gunji and Soupi selected for the Best Tourism award (Photo/X UTDBOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced Thursday that four villages in the state have been honored with the 'Best Tourism Village' award by the Union Ministry of Tourism. In a statement, the Chief Minister lauded the state's efforts to become a premier tourist destination. The award ceremony is slated for International Tourism Day.

The selected villages include Jakhol in Uttarkashi, Harshil in Uttarkashi, Seemant Gunji in Pithoragarh, and Soupi in Nainital. According to the CMO's release, Jakhol was recognized for adventure tourism, Harshil and Seemant Gunji for their vibrant village culture, and Soupi for its advancements in agricultural tourism.

The annual competition organized by the Tourism Ministry aims to spotlight villages demonstrating a commitment to conserving culture and nature, fostering community values, and promoting sustainability. Chief Minister Dhami praised the local villagers for their contributions and urged public cooperation in making Uttarakhand a top tourist state. He also highlighted the state's diverse tourism activities offered within its Garhwal and Kumaon regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024