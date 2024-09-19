Uttarakhand's Four Villages Bag 'Best Tourism Village' Award

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced Thursday that four villages in the state have been honored with the 'Best Tourism Village' award by the Union Ministry of Tourism. In a statement, the Chief Minister lauded the state's efforts to become a premier tourist destination. The award ceremony is slated for International Tourism Day.

The selected villages include Jakhol in Uttarkashi, Harshil in Uttarkashi, Seemant Gunji in Pithoragarh, and Soupi in Nainital. According to the CMO's release, Jakhol was recognized for adventure tourism, Harshil and Seemant Gunji for their vibrant village culture, and Soupi for its advancements in agricultural tourism.

The annual competition organized by the Tourism Ministry aims to spotlight villages demonstrating a commitment to conserving culture and nature, fostering community values, and promoting sustainability. Chief Minister Dhami praised the local villagers for their contributions and urged public cooperation in making Uttarakhand a top tourist state. He also highlighted the state's diverse tourism activities offered within its Garhwal and Kumaon regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)