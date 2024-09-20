Left Menu

The Lucrative Sale of Japan's Sacred Sites

As Japan's population declines, temples are increasingly coming up for sale, leading to concerns about tax evasion and money laundering. The government is trying to dissolve inactive religious corporations to prevent their misuse. However, changing legal frameworks around religious site ownership faces challenges due to constitutional safeguards on religious freedom.

Amid Japan's declining population, temples are increasingly becoming real estate opportunities, raising concerns of tax evasion and money laundering.

With fewer people contributing to their upkeep, temples like Benmou Suzuki's 420-year-old Mikaboyama in Sanbagawa are being targeted for their special tax status.

Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs is stepping up measures to dissolve inactive religious corporations to prevent misuse, but changing the laws remains challenging due to constitutional protections of religious freedom.

