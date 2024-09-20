The Lucrative Sale of Japan's Sacred Sites

Amid Japan's declining population, temples are increasingly becoming real estate opportunities, raising concerns of tax evasion and money laundering.

With fewer people contributing to their upkeep, temples like Benmou Suzuki's 420-year-old Mikaboyama in Sanbagawa are being targeted for their special tax status.

Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs is stepping up measures to dissolve inactive religious corporations to prevent misuse, but changing the laws remains challenging due to constitutional protections of religious freedom.

