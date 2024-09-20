Left Menu

Retired IT Officer Arrested for Forcing Minor to Clean Sewage with Shirt; Assault Case Registered

Retired income tax officer DP Ojha arrested for allegedly forcing a minor to clean sewage and assaulting Ajay Sarware in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. A case has been registered under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Act. CM Mohan Yadav ordered suspensions in a separate incident involving police brutality in Katni.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:00 IST
Retired IT Officer Arrested for Forcing Minor to Clean Sewage with Shirt; Assault Case Registered
Harda Police Station in-charge Prahlad Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a retired income tax officer was arrested for allegedly coercing a minor into cleaning sewage using his shirt. The arrest came after the officer also assaulted a man named Ajay Sarware.

The incident took place in front of the Vivekanand Complex. It was confirmed by Harda Police Station in-charge Prahlad Singh that a case has been filed under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Act and relevant assault charges. 'A person was beaten up by DP Ojha, a resident of the same area, while he was urinating in front of Vivekanand Complex. He was also forced to do the cleaning using his clothes. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested,' Singh said to ANI.

In a related story, a disturbing video from MP's Katni shows a 15-year-old boy and his grandmother being brutally assaulted inside a GRP police station. The footage, recorded last October, surfaced on social media in August, prompting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to order the suspension of officers involved. 'An old assault video of the officer/employees of GRP Katni station is going viral on social media. Orders have been given to suspend the then police station in-charge of GRP Katni, one head constable and four constables with immediate effect,' Yadav posted on X. He emphasized that senior police officers are directed to prevent future misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024