Retired IT Officer Arrested for Forcing Minor to Clean Sewage with Shirt; Assault Case Registered

In a shocking incident, a retired income tax officer was arrested for allegedly coercing a minor into cleaning sewage using his shirt. The arrest came after the officer also assaulted a man named Ajay Sarware.

The incident took place in front of the Vivekanand Complex. It was confirmed by Harda Police Station in-charge Prahlad Singh that a case has been filed under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Act and relevant assault charges. 'A person was beaten up by DP Ojha, a resident of the same area, while he was urinating in front of Vivekanand Complex. He was also forced to do the cleaning using his clothes. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested,' Singh said to ANI.

In a related story, a disturbing video from MP's Katni shows a 15-year-old boy and his grandmother being brutally assaulted inside a GRP police station. The footage, recorded last October, surfaced on social media in August, prompting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to order the suspension of officers involved. 'An old assault video of the officer/employees of GRP Katni station is going viral on social media. Orders have been given to suspend the then police station in-charge of GRP Katni, one head constable and four constables with immediate effect,' Yadav posted on X. He emphasized that senior police officers are directed to prevent future misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)