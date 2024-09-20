Court Awaits Verdict on Arrested MLA's Bail Conditions Amidst New Allegations

The special court of people's representatives will deliver its verdict today regarding the bail conditions for Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA Munirathna. The lawmaker was arrested for allegedly intimidating a BBMP contractor, demanding bribes, and making casteist remarks. However, Munirathna may face another arrest concerning an alleged rape and harassment case filed against him and six others at Kaggalipura police station.

The initial First Information Report (FIR) includes charges under various IPC sections, including 376 and 354A, thereby implicating Munirathna along with six others—Vijay Kumar, Sudhakara, Kiran Kumar, Lohit Gowda, Manjunath, and Loki. According to the complaint, the incident allegedly transpired at a private resort under the jurisdiction of Kaggalipura police.

Currently, Munirathna is in Bengaluru police custody for allegedly threatening a contractor. If granted bail, police may detain him again outside the jail, as he is presently in judicial custody. Should the bail be denied, Kaggalipura police plan to file a body warrant to take him into custody as per legal protocol.

Munirathna was initially detained on September 14 by Bengaluru police, accused of intimidating a BBMP contractor. Kolar Superintendent of Police B Nikhil revealed that Bengaluru police apprehended Munirathna with the assistance of Kolar Police while he was en route to Andhra Pradesh, near Kolar.

Two FIRs have been registered against Munirathna at Vyalikaval police station, following complaints by contractor Chelvaraju. The cases involve death threats and other intimidations, implicating Munirathna along with VG Kumar, Abhishek, and Vasanth Kumar. The FIRs list charges under sections 37, 506, 505, 385, 420, and 323. Chelvaraju alleged that Munirathna demanded commissions related to a contract and threatened, "What happened to Renukaswamy will happen to you."

According to the contractor, Munirathna refused an offered bribe of Rs 1 lakh and demanded Rs 20 lakhs. Chelvaraju further accused Munirathna's nephew of participating in Renukaswamy's murder. An audio clip has also surfaced, allegedly capturing Munirathna using abusive language and threatening a Dalit person, the contractor, and his wife.

