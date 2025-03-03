Left Menu

Nigeria's Anti-Gay Law: A Decade of Hostility and Harassment

A decade after Nigeria passed a law banning gay marriage, LGBTQ+ individuals face harassment and extortion under its vague terms. Activists say police exploit the law to demand bribes, with many victims too afraid to report abuses. The law fosters a climate of hostility and discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:33 IST
Nigeria's Anti-Gay Law: A Decade of Hostility and Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In 2014, Nigeria implemented a law prohibiting gay marriage, sparking a decade marked by hostility towards the LGBTQ+ community. Activists argue the law's broad terms enable police to harass and extort members of this community, creating a climate of fear and discrimination.

John Okafor, a 24-year-old Nigerian, recounted to the Thomson Reuters Foundation his ordeal with police who demanded a bribe to avoid arrest for 'looking gay.' The Initiative for Equal Rights reports numerous cases of harassment and extortion, stressing that many go unreported due to fear of retribution.

The Same-Sex Marriage Marriage (Prohibition) Act not only criminalizes same-sex relationships but also bans LGBTQ+ organizations. Despite evidence of widespread police bribery, few victims file complaints, fearing stigmatization. With inadequate protections, advocates continue to seek justice amid a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025