Nigeria's Anti-Gay Law: A Decade of Hostility and Harassment
A decade after Nigeria passed a law banning gay marriage, LGBTQ+ individuals face harassment and extortion under its vague terms. Activists say police exploit the law to demand bribes, with many victims too afraid to report abuses. The law fosters a climate of hostility and discrimination.
In 2014, Nigeria implemented a law prohibiting gay marriage, sparking a decade marked by hostility towards the LGBTQ+ community. Activists argue the law's broad terms enable police to harass and extort members of this community, creating a climate of fear and discrimination.
John Okafor, a 24-year-old Nigerian, recounted to the Thomson Reuters Foundation his ordeal with police who demanded a bribe to avoid arrest for 'looking gay.' The Initiative for Equal Rights reports numerous cases of harassment and extortion, stressing that many go unreported due to fear of retribution.
The Same-Sex Marriage Marriage (Prohibition) Act not only criminalizes same-sex relationships but also bans LGBTQ+ organizations. Despite evidence of widespread police bribery, few victims file complaints, fearing stigmatization. With inadequate protections, advocates continue to seek justice amid a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ citizens.
