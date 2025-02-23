Thane Court Denies Bail in Dowry Harassment Case
A court in Thane, Maharashtra, denied pre-arrest bail to a woman's husband and father-in-law in a dowry harassment case. However, anticipatory bail was granted to four other relatives, citing lack of evidence. The woman reported dowry demands and threats, and claimed she was forced to abort her pregnancy.
- Country:
- India
A Thane city court in Maharashtra has turned down pre-arrest bail applications filed by a woman's husband and father-in-law amid a serious dowry harassment case.
According to the court order dated February 17, anticipatory bail was granted to four other relatives of the accused due to insufficient evidence. The ruling became public on Sunday.
The woman, who was married in January 2022, reported the alleged harassment and illegal dowry demands to the Chitalsar-Manpada police. She claimed her in-laws insisted on gold, a car, and cash for an office, even threatening her with a firearm. Additionally, she alleged an attempt to medically terminate her pregnancy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- court
- dowry
- harassment
- bail
- Maharashtra
- domestic violence
- anticipatory bail
- law
- husband
ALSO READ
Boost in Support: Maharashtra Increases Aid for MSS
Massive Ganja Haul: 11000 Kilograms Seized in Maharashtra
UPSC aspirants' drowning: Delhi court grants bail to coaching centre CEO Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh.
Firing near gurdwara at Nanded in Maharashtra, two injured: Police.
Social Media Feud Ends in Tragedy: Teen Killed in Maharashtra