Thane Court Denies Bail in Dowry Harassment Case

A Thane city court in Maharashtra has turned down pre-arrest bail applications filed by a woman's husband and father-in-law amid a serious dowry harassment case.

According to the court order dated February 17, anticipatory bail was granted to four other relatives of the accused due to insufficient evidence. The ruling became public on Sunday.

The woman, who was married in January 2022, reported the alleged harassment and illegal dowry demands to the Chitalsar-Manpada police. She claimed her in-laws insisted on gold, a car, and cash for an office, even threatening her with a firearm. Additionally, she alleged an attempt to medically terminate her pregnancy.

