Debating the Waqf Bill: Parliament Hosts Heated Discussions

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 held discussions in New Delhi's Parliament Library Building, featuring debates and presentations from various Muslim organizations and experts, with notable disagreements and a heated exchange between MPs.

Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Joint Parliamentary Committee convened today at New Delhi's Parliament Library Building to deliberate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. Representatives from the All India Sajjadanashin Council, Ajmer, were present during the initial session to offer their views and suggestions.

In the subsequent session, the committee listened to the perspectives of Muslim Rashtriya Manch representatives. Syed Naseruddin Chishty, chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, emphasized the importance of considering all stakeholders' views for making a balanced decision.

Sources indicated that the fifth sitting of the committee, held on September 19, was marked by a contentious debate over the rights of the Muslim community versus the majority population. Key contributions came from Prof. Faizan Mustafa of Chanakya National Law University, the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz, and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, with strong disagreements surfacing among the MPs.

