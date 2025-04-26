Left Menu

Trump Condemns Putin's Missile Strikes on Ukrainian Civilians

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for bombarding civilian areas in Ukraine. Trump suggested secondary sanctions on Russia as a potential response to the attacks, expressing concern over the ongoing conflict and the high number of casualties.

Trump Condemns Putin's Missile Strikes on Ukrainian Civilians
U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching missile strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine. The remarks were made on Saturday, as Trump called for a reevaluation of diplomatic and economic strategies against Russia.

Trump suggested that secondary sanctions might be a necessary step to pressure Russia into halting its military aggression. The U.S. president emphasized the importance of exploring different approaches, including 'Banking' sanctions, to address the ongoing crisis.

The conflict in Ukraine has resulted in numerous civilian casualties, with Trump expressing deep concern over the loss of life. His comments reflect a growing international outcry against the actions of the Russian government and a call for intensified diplomatic interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

