Uttar Pradesh's Firm Stance Against Terrorism and Natural Disasters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged unwavering support to national security and flood control measures, stating any threats would be met with firm responses. The assurance came during a public address in Lakhimpur Kheri after inspecting local flood control efforts.

Condemning a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, Adityanath expressed condolence to affected families, affirming his government's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. He highlighted Uttar Pradesh's progress in becoming mafia-free and the nation's leading economy under Prime Minister Modi's guidance.

Additionally, Adityanath criticized opposition parties for their historical mismanagement and divisive politics, asserting his administration's focus on developmental welfare and security. Plans to redirect floodwaters of the Sharda river were announced to prevent future deluge damages.

