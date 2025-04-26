Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Firm Stance Against Terrorism and Natural Disasters

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasizes firm security measures against terrorism while addressing flood control in Lakhimpur Kheri. Condemning a recent attack in Kashmir, Adityanath highlights state efforts in maintaining good governance and development. He also critiques opposition parties for past inadequacies in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:20 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Firm Stance Against Terrorism and Natural Disasters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged unwavering support to national security and flood control measures, stating any threats would be met with firm responses. The assurance came during a public address in Lakhimpur Kheri after inspecting local flood control efforts.

Condemning a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, Adityanath expressed condolence to affected families, affirming his government's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. He highlighted Uttar Pradesh's progress in becoming mafia-free and the nation's leading economy under Prime Minister Modi's guidance.

Additionally, Adityanath criticized opposition parties for their historical mismanagement and divisive politics, asserting his administration's focus on developmental welfare and security. Plans to redirect floodwaters of the Sharda river were announced to prevent future deluge damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025