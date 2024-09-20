22-Year-Old Arrested for Hoarding Nearly a Ton of Illegal Fireworks in Delhi

A 22-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly hoarding large quantities of illegal fireworks without a valid license. The arrest took place during a raid at the Anand Parbat premises in Delhi, according to police on Friday.

The operation was triggered by information received from the Special Staff of the Central District on September 16, indicating suspicious storage activities. The police swiftly raided the Than Singh Nagar area of Anand Parbat and detained a suspect, who identified himself as Jatin Agarwal, a resident of the local area.

Upon inspecting the warehouse, authorities discovered a substantial amount of illegal fireworks packed in cardboard boxes. Jatin Agarwal admitted to storing the explosives without a license, revealing that he had procured them from Pataudi, Haryana, a week prior to sell during the festival season. The confiscated fireworks weighed nearly a ton. Subsequently, Agarwal was arrested and charged with the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)