Water Tank Rupture in Delhi's Anand Parbat: Residents Trapped in Their Homes

A water tank burst on the roof of a makeshift building in Delhi's Anand Parbat camp on Monday morning, causing head injuries to a woman and her son, according to officials.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported the incident at 5:22 am, attributing the injuries to inadequate infrastructure, highlighting a general lack of safety in the area.

Despite the arrival of fire tenders and subsequent treatment of the victims, local resident Pooja criticized the authorities for their delayed response, underlining the cramped and unsafe living conditions in the camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)