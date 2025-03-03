Left Menu

Water Tank Rupture in Delhi's Anand Parbat: Residents Trapped in Their Homes

A water tank burst atop a makeshift structure in Delhi's Anand Parbat, injuring a woman and her son. Residents complained of lack of rescue response. Authorities confirmed that both victims were treated and discharged. The incident highlighted the precarious living conditions in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:27 IST
Water Tank Rupture in Delhi's Anand Parbat: Residents Trapped in Their Homes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A water tank burst on the roof of a makeshift building in Delhi's Anand Parbat camp on Monday morning, causing head injuries to a woman and her son, according to officials.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported the incident at 5:22 am, attributing the injuries to inadequate infrastructure, highlighting a general lack of safety in the area.

Despite the arrival of fire tenders and subsequent treatment of the victims, local resident Pooja criticized the authorities for their delayed response, underlining the cramped and unsafe living conditions in the camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025