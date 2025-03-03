Water Tank Burst Traps Two in Delhi's Anand Parbat Camp
A water tank burst atop a building in Delhi's Anand Parbat camp, injuring a woman and her son. Despite their calls for help, they were trapped until rescue teams arrived. The tank, crucial for daily water supply, ruptured due to internal pressure. A detailed inspection is underway.
Updated: 03-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:28 IST
India
- India
A water tank burst on the rooftop of a makeshift building in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area early Monday, leaving a woman and her son with head injuries, as confirmed by officials.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported the incident at 5:22 am, citing the tank's placement atop a tin shed as a factor in the injuries sustained by the victims.
Identified as Jahida Begum and her son Nizamal Sheikh, the victims were discharged after treatment. The incident highlights the precarious living conditions, with residents voicing concerns over safety in such vulnerable structures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
