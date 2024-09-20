NSUI Announces Candidates for Delhi University Students' Union Elections

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has officially unveiled its candidates for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, scheduled for September 27. Expressing optimism, NSUI National President Varun Choudhary stated that the election indicates a potential transformation in Delhi University's political landscape.

'We are confident that the DUSU election will favor us and result in a 4-0 win for NSUI. We will present our clear roadmap for student welfare at a press conference tomorrow. This election centers on addressing student issues and paving the way for a better future at the university,' Choudhary said. In the 2023 elections, ABVP secured three out of four central panel seats, including the presidency, while NSUI's Abhi Dahiya was elected vice-president.

With the election approaching, NSUI remains hopeful about its candidates' commitment to improving Delhi University. The Plan of Action for Students' Welfare outlines steps to enhance the student experience and ensure transparent, inclusive leadership. 'We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our newly appointed leaders for the upcoming DUSU elections. Your dedication will drive meaningful change at Delhi University and effectively represent the student community,' read a statement from NSUI on X, as it declared its official candidates Rounak Khatri for president, Yash Nandal for vice-president, Namrata Jeph Meena for secretary, and Lokesh Choudhary for joint secretary.

In contrast, ABVP announced Rishabh Choudhary for president, Bhanu Pratap Singh for vice-president, Mitravinda Karanwal for secretary, and Aman Kapasiya for joint secretary. Additionally, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) have for the first time announced a joint slate of candidates. The final list was published on September 13 after nominations closed on September 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)