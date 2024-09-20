Left Menu

OBC Leader's Defection to Sharad Pawar Camp Shakes Ajit Pawar Faction

In a significant political reshuffle, Ishwar Balbudhe, an OBC leader from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, defected to the Sharad Pawar-led opposition camp. This move, announced in Mumbai, marks a crucial shift ahead of the Maharashtra legislative assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:56 IST
OBC leader Ishwar Balbudhe set joins NCP Sharad Pawar led camp (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major setback for the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, OBC leader Ishwar Balbudhe joined the Sharad Pawar-led opposition camp in Mumbai on Friday. The defection took place in the presence of Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patil and NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

On September 10, National Congress Party (SCP) MLA Jayant Patil claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is largely influenced by his consultants. Patil noted that Ajit Pawar's speeches are now professionally tailored, suggesting a significant shift in his approach.

Last year in July, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party, allying with the National Democratic Alliance and took oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister. With the Maharashtra legislative assembly elections approaching, the Sharad Pawar faction is eyeing a competitive fight against the Maha Yuti Alliance.

The electoral battle will feature the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, against the Maha Yuti Alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). The recent Lok Sabha Election results have energized the Maha Vikas Aghadi, whereas the Mahayuti alliance faced a significant defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

