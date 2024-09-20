Karnataka to Mandate Nandini Ghee Amid Tirupati Prasada Controversy

In the wake of a controversy alleging the use of animal fat in prasada at Tirumala temple, Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced that all prasada at major temples in the state will undergo testing. He confirmed that only Nandini ghee, supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), would be used.

Reddy's statement follows accusations from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who claimed substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP government. Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy countered, accusing the TDP of politicizing the issue, asserting that stringent quality checks are in place.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has requested a detailed report from CM Naidu, ensuring that the Centre will investigate and take appropriate action. Nadda emphasized adherence to food safety standards and promised rigorous scrutiny of the prasada ingredients.

