Assam Government Sets New Guidelines for Schools Amid Heatwave

Amidst a heatwave, the Assam Government has issued new guidelines including altered school hours to protect student health. The instructions include starting classes earlier, ensuring enough water, and optimizing ventilation. The guidelines are effective from September 21 and apply primarily to Kamrup (Metro) district but also extend to other districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the ongoing heatwave, the Assam Government unveiled new measures on Friday to protect students' health. The Kamrup (Metro) District Elementary Education Officer released an order detailing revised school hours and additional guidelines.

According to the directive, school hours are to commence at 7.30 am and conclude by 12.30 pm. Morning assemblies must be held inside classrooms, and schools are required to ensure adequate drinking water and proper ventilation in all classrooms. Students are also advised to forgo waistcoats and ties. Schools should verify that all fans are operational and have power backups ready in case of power cuts.

The new guidelines will be enforced starting September 21 across Kamrup (Metro) district, with similar measures suggested for other affected districts. These steps aim to mitigate the detrimental effects of extreme heat on students' well-being.

Latest News

