Minister Promises Action Over EY Employee's Tragic Death Due to 'Overwork'

Reacting to the death of an EY employee allegedly caused by 'overwork', Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya has vowed that action will be taken based on the findings of an ongoing investigation. Mandaviya expressed deep sorrow, stating that any citizen's death, regardless of their job, is a source of grief.

Ernst & Young (EY) earlier released a statement conveying heartfelt condolences over the death of the 26-year-old chartered accountant who succumbed on July 20. A poignant letter from the victim's mother, blaming EY's demanding work culture, has intensified scrutiny regarding employer responsibility and work-related stress.

The victim's mother detailed her daughter's anxiety, lack of sleep, and immense stress due to excessive workload, accusing the management of neglecting employee well-being. In response, EY acknowledged the gravity of the accusations and reaffirmed its commitment to employee welfare, pledging ongoing support to the bereaved family.

EY emphasized, "We are handling the family's concerns with the utmost seriousness. Ensuring the well-being of our employees is a top priority, and we are continuously seeking ways to enhance our work environment for the 100,000 members across EY India." The firm reassured that it is providing and will continue to provide support to the family.

This tragic incident has ignited a national conversation on work-life balance, mental health, and the responsibilities of corporate employers. (ANI)

