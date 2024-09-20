Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Drone Strikes at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Management at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine accused Ukrainian forces of launching a drone attack on a nearby substation, posing a threat to the plant. Russian and Ukrainian forces have frequently traded accusations of attacks that could endanger the plant's safety.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Management at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine has accused Ukrainian forces of launching a drone attack that targeted a nearby electricity substation, posing a significant risk to the plant's operations. This facility, the largest nuclear plant in Europe with six reactors, was seized by Russian forces in the early days of Moscow's February 2022 invasion, and both sides have since regularly accused each other of staging attacks that jeopardize its security.

According to a statement from the Russian management on Telegram, 'A drone strike by the Ukrainian armed forces damaged a transformer at the Zarya substation located right next to the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia station. This substation contributes to power supplies to the station's infrastructure. Attacking it creates a potential threat to the nuclear power station's safety.'

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has yet to respond to requests for comment. Concurrently, Russian-installed officials in Energodar, a nearby town where many of the plant's staff live, accused Ukraine of drone attacks in June that similarly damaged two substations. The International Atomic Energy Agency has stationed monitors at the plant and continues to urge both Russian and Ukrainian forces to avoid any attacks in the vicinity.

