Mass Protests for Justice in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

In a city-wide demonstration, people from diverse backgrounds held a torch rally from South Kolkata's Highland Park to North Kolkata's Shyamabazar, demanding justice in the RG Kar trainee doctor rape and murder case. Protesters wielded torches and chanted slogans in their call for accountability in the horrific crime.

Earlier, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front organized a protest march from Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake to the CGO complex, urging the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expedite its probe into the case. Despite announcing a temporary stop to their protest due to West Bengal's flood crisis, junior doctors confirmed that demonstrations would persist across all medical colleges and hospitals.

At a press conference outside the CBI office in Kolkata, the Junior Doctors Front stated they would start serving in flood-affected areas from Saturday. 'We are halting our sit-in protest due to the flood situation. However, our agitation will continue. If we don't get justice by the next Supreme Court hearing, we will resume our protests,' they declared.

Following assurances from West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to implement security measures, the junior doctors decided to call off their 40-day-long strike. While emergency services will resume, outpatient services will remain suspended. Corruption charges also surfaced, with Sandip Ghosh, under investigation and remanded to custody, following allegations of financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The CBI, acting under a directive from the Calcutta High Court, had previously conducted a second round of polygraph tests on Dr. Ghosh as part of the investigation. The accused doctor had been found dead under suspicious circumstances in the seminar hall of the institution on August 9.

