Keir Starmer Rejects Further Clothing Donations Amid Media Scrutiny

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, facing criticism over accepting expensive gifts, will not accept further donations for his clothing. Reports highlighted he received over £100,000 in gifts, raising political concerns. Starmer and other top officials pledge to decline future donations, amidst a backdrop of reducing financial support for pensioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:40 IST
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has decided to stop accepting donations to fund his wardrobe, following intense media scrutiny. A Downing Street source confirmed the decision on Friday.

Media reports revealed that Starmer, who assumed office in July, received thousands of pounds in gifts from a wealthy Labour donor. These gifts included work clothing, spectacles, and high-end shopping services for his wife. Sky News reported earlier this week that Starmer had declared over £100,000 in gifts, benefits, and hospitality since December 2019, more than any other parliament member.

The Downing Street source also indicated that Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves would follow suit. Despite Starmer stating he adhered to transparency rules, the revelations have politically damaged his administration, particularly as it cuts financial aid for pensioners' energy bills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

