Nationwide Consultations Begin on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to conduct informal discussions across five states from September 26 to October 1. Various stakeholders will be consulted to refine proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, which governs the management of over 600,000 registered waqf properties across the country.

The first consultation will take place in Mumbai on September 26. Here, the committee will meet with representatives from the Government of Maharashtra, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Maharashtra Waqf Board. Given Maharashtra's rich history with waqf properties, including major mosques and charitable institutions, the state is a critical stakeholder in this dialogue.

Joining the discussion are members of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission, Bar Council, Lawyers Associations, and Muttawalli Associations, who represent those involved in the legal and operational aspects of waqf management. The consultations aim to address key issues of transparency, efficiency, and empowerment, leveraging Maharashtra's unique perspective on waqf assets for community welfare.

On September 27, the JPC will travel to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to meet representatives from the Government of Gujarat, the Gujarat Waqf Board, and other key stakeholders. Gujarat's proactive governance model in managing waqf properties will be explored for its potential to be applied more broadly.

The Joint Committee of Parliament will hold discussions in Hyderabad on September 28. Representatives from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including the Waqf Boards and State Minority Commissions, will present their views. Hyderabad's significant waqf properties like the Mecca Masjid play a crucial role in the community's social and economic welfare.

In addition, the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board will join discussions in Hyderabad, offering insights from central India. The diverse voices from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh aim to provide a comprehensive view of waqf management across southern and central India.

An informal meeting will be held in Chennai on September 30, involving representatives from the Government of Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board, and the State Minority Commission. Discussions will address challenges faced by waqf properties, particularly in rural areas like Thiruchirapalli District, to inform decisions on empowering local communities.

The final stop of the JPC's nationwide tour is Bengaluru on October 1. Here, representatives from the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka Waqf Board, and the State Minority Commission will participate. Karnataka's significant number of waqf properties, including successes and challenges in their management, will be discussed.

Representatives from the Kerala Waqf Board and members of the Bar Council, Lawyers Associations, and Muttawalli Associations will add to the discussions. Kerala's unique waqf management structure offers valuable insights for integrating waqf assets into broader social welfare schemes.

The JPC's efforts are part of a larger national initiative to reform the Waqf Act, ensuring waqf properties are used for the community's greater good. Key aspects of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, including digitization of records, stricter audits, better legal recourse for encroachments, and decentralization of waqf management, will be discussed.

The Waqf Act, 1995, has faced allegations of mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to introduce sweeping reforms. The JPC aims to gather comprehensive input from stakeholders across six states and two Union Territories, submitting its report to the Lok Sabha by the first week of the next parliament session.

