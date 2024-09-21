Left Menu

Ministry of Steel Launches 'Swachhata Run' Amid Nationwide Cleanliness Drive

The Ministry of Steel organized a 'Swachhata Run' at Nehru Park in Delhi as part of 'Swachhata Pakhwada.' The event aligns with PM Modi's birthday and aims to promote cleanliness nationwide, with various programs in states like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh highlighting the initiative's impact.

Visuals from the 'Swachhata Run' organised by Ministry of Steel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Ministry of Steel organized a 'Swachhata Run' under the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' initiative at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, on Saturday. Officials and workers from the ministry actively participated in the event.

On September 17, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai mentioned during PM Modi's birthday celebration that an exhibition showcasing Modi's life and achievements has been set up in the state office. He urged people to visit the exhibition. Concurrently, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the 'Safai Mitras' program in Bhopal and inaugurated the 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2024.'

Chief Minister Yadav, while extending greetings on PM Modi's birthday and Vishwakarma Jayanti, noted that the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' initiative would span until October 1. Yadav reflected on Modi's cleanliness drive from the Red Fort, appreciating its growing acceptance over time. He praised the country's villages for achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus status, and lauded Bhopal for being named the 'Clean Capital,' and Indore for being recognized as the Cleanest City for seven consecutive years. The 'Swachhata Pakhwada' initiative is a significant effort to promote cleanliness and environmental sustainability across India from September 17 to October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

