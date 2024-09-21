Boat Services Halted in Varanasi Amid Declining Ganga Water Levels, Affecting Local Livelihoods

Boat services in Varanasi have been temporarily suspended despite receding water levels in the Ganga River, leaving local boatmen struggling to make ends meet. Boats have remained inactive for the last two and a half months, parked at Dashashwamedh Ghat, causing significant livelihood challenges for the Manjhi community.

A local boatman expressed his concerns, stating that most boatmen are surviving on minimal means. 'We are facing substantial difficulties since boat services were halted due to the earlier surge in water levels. This is our sole source of income. Without it, we are barely getting by. The government needs to restart the services, considering our plight. We are willing to take all necessary precautions for passenger safety,' he urged.

Continuous rainfall in the mountains and active monsoon showers in the plains had swollen the Ganga River, submerging several ghats in Kanpur, including Sarsaiya Ghat, Golaghat, and Bhairav Ghat. As the river's water level surged, local authorities closely monitored the situation, ready to implement flood mitigation measures. The rising waters have already disrupted daily life along the riverbank.

Residents and devotees who frequently visit these ghats have been advised to exercise caution and stay updated with local authorities' advisories. Priests present during the concluding day of Ganesh Visarjan also urged people to take necessary precautions due to the increased water levels, which have led to a decline in the number of devotees at the ghats.

(With inputs from agencies.)