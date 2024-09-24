Left Menu

IIM Sambalpur Embraces AI Integration on 10th Foundation Day

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur celebrated its 10th Foundation Day with a significant announcement to integrate artificial intelligence in classrooms. The event, attended by prominent industry leaders, also saw the launch of an innovation bootcamp and plans for a Women's Empowerment Summit in 2025.

IIM Sambalpur celebrates 10th Foundation Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur commemorated its 10th Foundation Day with the launch of an ambitious initiative aiming to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its classrooms. This move is set to revolutionize the educational experience, enabling a shift from traditional teaching methods to fostering student creativity and engagement.

The celebratory event hosted on the institute's campus, featured Uday A Kaole, Chairman and Managing Director of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), as the chief guest. Notable speakers included Dr. Anurag Batra and Nishita Baliarsingh, Co-founder and CEO of Nexus Power. IIM Sambalpur's Director, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, emphasized the transformational potential of AI in education, while reflecting on the institute's growth from 49 MBA students in 2015 to 320 today, highlighting a commendable 75% female student body.

Prof. Jaiswal announced plans to establish three new Centres of Excellence, expand the MBA program, and pursue international accreditations. He also outlined the institute's initiative to host a Women's Empowerment Summit in February 2025. Concurrently, IIM Sambalpur launched the second edition of the Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship among student innovators.

The Foundation Day celebration was marked by an exhibition featuring over 70 startups, showcasing a diverse range of technological and healthcare innovations. Chief Guest Uday Kaole praised IIM Sambalpur for its vibrancy and significant achievements, while other speakers encouraged students to remain consistent and passionate about their pursuits. With its focus on action-oriented research and experiential learning, IIM Sambalpur continues to be a hub for innovation and business education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

