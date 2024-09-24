Mana Village Chosen for Landmark Tribal Development Scheme

Mana village, located in the Joshimath block of Chamoli district, has been selected under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, an initiative by the Central Government aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities. Chamoli's District Magistrate announced the selection on social media platform X on Monday, stating, 'Mana village in Joshimath block of Chamoli district has been selected by the Central Government under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan.' According to the Chamoli district administration's official site, Chamoli is home to the Bhotiya tribes, most of whom have resided in the Mana and Niti valleys of Upper Chamoli for centuries.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the program on September 18, with a total budget of Rs 79,156 crore. The Central Government will contribute Rs 56,333 crore, while the states will provide Rs 22,823 crore. This initiative aims to provide better infrastructure, health services, education, and livelihood opportunities for tribal communities across the country. It is set to benefit over 5 crore tribal people, covering approximately 63,000 villages in 549 districts and 2,740 blocks across 30 states and union territories, with a focus on tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts.

India's cumulative tribal population, according to the 2011 census, is over 10.45 crore people belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST). The Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan aims to bridge gaps in social infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities for these communities. The program will involve multiple government schemes delivered by 17 ministries, funded under the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes (DAPST) over the next five years. The main objectives are to improve infrastructure, promote economic empowerment, and ensure access to quality education, healthcare, and dignified ageing.

To track the program's progress, tribal villages will be mapped on the PM Gati Shakti Portal. Schemes will be tailored to meet each village's specific needs, and both physical and financial progress will be monitored through the platform. The best-performing districts will be rewarded. The Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan will introduce innovative schemes such as tribal homestays, sustainable livelihood programs for forest rights holders, improved infrastructure in residential schools and hostels, better facilities for diagnosing sickle cell disease, and tribal marketing centres. These efforts build on the success of the earlier Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PMJANMAN) launched in November 2023.

