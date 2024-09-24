Officials Investigate Land Fissure in Kilvara Village
A team of officials from Dindigul District, including local MLA and MP, inspected land fissures in Kilvara village. Preliminary reports indicate no landslide, only cracks. Geological department's final report is awaited for further action. Authorities urge residents not to panic.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Officials from the Dindigul District administration, supported by departments such as revenue and geology, have launched an investigation into the land fissure that emerged in Kilvara village.
DMK MLA IP Senthil Kumar, who inspected the site alongside Dindigul MP and government officials, reassured residents while awaiting the geological department's report expected by the weekend.
CPI Marxist and Dindigul MP Sachithanantham R confirmed there was no landslide, only surface cracks affecting 42 meters of land, urging the public to remain calm and promising government intervention as needed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement