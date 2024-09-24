Officials Investigate Land Fissure in Kilvara Village

Officials from the Dindigul District administration, supported by departments such as revenue and geology, have launched an investigation into the land fissure that emerged in Kilvara village.

DMK MLA IP Senthil Kumar, who inspected the site alongside Dindigul MP and government officials, reassured residents while awaiting the geological department's report expected by the weekend.

CPI Marxist and Dindigul MP Sachithanantham R confirmed there was no landslide, only surface cracks affecting 42 meters of land, urging the public to remain calm and promising government intervention as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)