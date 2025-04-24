Wall Street Rallies on Trade Optimism and Fed Assurances

Wall Street rallied on Wednesday as investors responded to optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade talks and President Trump's assurance of the Federal Reserve's independence.

The assurances alleviated concerns about Fed Chair Jerome Powell's job security, boosting major index gains, notably in the tech sector.

Despite economic uncertainties and fluctuating market conditions, analysts reported positive earnings trends, with the S&P 500 companies outperforming Wall Street expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)