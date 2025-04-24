Left Menu

Chelsea Dominates: Closing in on Sixth Straight Women's Super League Triumph

Chelsea secured a significant victory against Crystal Palace, enhancing their lead in the Women's Super League. With a 4-0 win, they maintain an unbeaten streak. Palace, struggling at the bottom, faced additional challenges with a penalty and a red card. Chelsea edges closer to their sixth consecutive title win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-04-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 02:01 IST
Chelsea Dominates: Closing in on Sixth Straight Women's Super League Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea cruised closer to their sixth consecutive Women's Super League title with a commanding 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace at home. This win pushes them six points clear at the league summit, with just three games remaining in their campaign. The Blues remain unbeaten this season, boasting 51 points from 19 of their 22 scheduled matches. Meanwhile, second-placed Arsenal hopes other contenders can snag points from Chelsea to keep their title chase alive.

Palace, languishing at the bottom of the table and seven points adrift of safety with three matches to play, faced difficulties from the outset. They conceded a penalty—successfully converted by Norway's Guro Reiten—and Catarina Macario doubled Chelsea's lead before halftime. Further complications arose with the sending off of Palace defender Allyson Swaby for a foul on Sjoeke Nusken early in the second half.

Capitalizing on their advantage, Macario netted again with a free-kick effort that was deflected past the keeper. Mia Fishel piled on the misery for Palace, scoring the fourth goal to secure all three points for Chelsea, reinforcing their imperious form in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025