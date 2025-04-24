Chelsea Dominates: Closing in on Sixth Straight Women's Super League Triumph

Chelsea cruised closer to their sixth consecutive Women's Super League title with a commanding 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace at home. This win pushes them six points clear at the league summit, with just three games remaining in their campaign. The Blues remain unbeaten this season, boasting 51 points from 19 of their 22 scheduled matches. Meanwhile, second-placed Arsenal hopes other contenders can snag points from Chelsea to keep their title chase alive.

Palace, languishing at the bottom of the table and seven points adrift of safety with three matches to play, faced difficulties from the outset. They conceded a penalty—successfully converted by Norway's Guro Reiten—and Catarina Macario doubled Chelsea's lead before halftime. Further complications arose with the sending off of Palace defender Allyson Swaby for a foul on Sjoeke Nusken early in the second half.

Capitalizing on their advantage, Macario netted again with a free-kick effort that was deflected past the keeper. Mia Fishel piled on the misery for Palace, scoring the fourth goal to secure all three points for Chelsea, reinforcing their imperious form in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)